19982 Wrightwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wrightwood Ct. is an amazing single story property located in the highly sought after community of Woodgate in Yorba Linda. This inviting home offers 1,066 sq. ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms; 2 partially remodeled bathrooms, a gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings, front and back patio, open concept kitchen and dining area with a 2-car garage. Wrightwood Ct. is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include beautiful baseboards, ceiling fans throughout, plantation shutters, 18-inch tile, recessed lighting, modern shaker cabinets in the kitchen and a custom tile stand up shower in the master bathroom. The community offers a refreshing pool & spa, tennis courts and plenty of greenbelts. This is an amazing home and it will not last!