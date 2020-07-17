All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

19982 Wrightwood Court

19982 Wrightwood Court · (714) 426-3800
Location

19982 Wrightwood Court, Orange County, CA 92886

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wrightwood Ct. is an amazing single story property located in the highly sought after community of Woodgate in Yorba Linda. This inviting home offers 1,066 sq. ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms; 2 partially remodeled bathrooms, a gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings, front and back patio, open concept kitchen and dining area with a 2-car garage. Wrightwood Ct. is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include beautiful baseboards, ceiling fans throughout, plantation shutters, 18-inch tile, recessed lighting, modern shaker cabinets in the kitchen and a custom tile stand up shower in the master bathroom. The community offers a refreshing pool & spa, tennis courts and plenty of greenbelts. This is an amazing home and it will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19982 Wrightwood Court have any available units?
19982 Wrightwood Court has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19982 Wrightwood Court have?
Some of 19982 Wrightwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19982 Wrightwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
19982 Wrightwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19982 Wrightwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 19982 Wrightwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 19982 Wrightwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 19982 Wrightwood Court offers parking.
Does 19982 Wrightwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19982 Wrightwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19982 Wrightwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 19982 Wrightwood Court has a pool.
Does 19982 Wrightwood Court have accessible units?
No, 19982 Wrightwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19982 Wrightwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19982 Wrightwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19982 Wrightwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19982 Wrightwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19982 Wrightwood Court?
