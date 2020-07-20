16801 E Buena Vista Avenue

Amenities

If serenity, "social distancing", privacy, quality design appointments and panoramic views are important to you, this one-of-a-kind 5 bd/3ba is definitely for you! This historic Crafstman-style cottage home is a unique blend of the old and new and features a recent down-to-stud, extreme renovation featuring best in class finish and design features including everything virtually brand new including new windows, flooring, electrical, plumbing and air conditioning. The interior has a free-flowing floorplan accented by a modern and aesthetically pleasing color scheme designed by a professional designer. The spacious kitchen has designer cabinetry and upgraded new stainless-steel applicances including a large double-door refridgerator. The oversized lot of approximately 15,000 SF benefits from being surrounded on three sides by the renowned Orange Eisenhower Park and offering 270 degree panoramic views of the serene park below and city lights beyond. This is truly a one in a million and best in class property!