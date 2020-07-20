All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

16801 E Buena Vista Avenue

16801 East Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16801 East Buena Vista Avenue, Orange County, CA 92865

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
If serenity, "social distancing", privacy, quality design appointments and panoramic views are important to you, this one-of-a-kind 5 bd/3ba is definitely for you! This historic Crafstman-style cottage home is a unique blend of the old and new and features a recent down-to-stud, extreme renovation featuring best in class finish and design features including everything virtually brand new including new windows, flooring, electrical, plumbing and air conditioning. The interior has a free-flowing floorplan accented by a modern and aesthetically pleasing color scheme designed by a professional designer. The spacious kitchen has designer cabinetry and upgraded new stainless-steel applicances including a large double-door refridgerator. The oversized lot of approximately 15,000 SF benefits from being surrounded on three sides by the renowned Orange Eisenhower Park and offering 270 degree panoramic views of the serene park below and city lights beyond. This is truly a one in a million and best in class property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue have any available units?
16801 E Buena Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, CA.
What amenities does 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue have?
Some of 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16801 E Buena Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16801 E Buena Vista Avenue has units with air conditioning.
