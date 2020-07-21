All apartments in Orange County
12382 Baja Panorama
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

12382 Baja Panorama

12382 Baja Panorama · No Longer Available
Location

12382 Baja Panorama, Orange County, CA 92705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful views.10 miles fr Disneyland/JWA/Irvine - Property Id: 134291

Enjoy a breathtaking view from almost every room in this luxurious North Tustin home! 2 electric car charging outlets. Filtered drinking water. Fantastic modern glass balcony, large covered patio, lawn, and a sport court. 10 miles to Disneyland, Irvine, John Wayne Airport. Award winning Panorama Elementary School, Foothills High School. Close driving distance to Fairmont Private school and International School of Orange County. Month-to-month or 1yr leasing available. Furnished option available.
No pets. No smoking cigarettes or MJ or recreational drug use of any kind please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134291p
Property Id 134291

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5012504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12382 Baja Panorama have any available units?
12382 Baja Panorama doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, CA.
What amenities does 12382 Baja Panorama have?
Some of 12382 Baja Panorama's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12382 Baja Panorama currently offering any rent specials?
12382 Baja Panorama is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12382 Baja Panorama pet-friendly?
No, 12382 Baja Panorama is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 12382 Baja Panorama offer parking?
No, 12382 Baja Panorama does not offer parking.
Does 12382 Baja Panorama have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12382 Baja Panorama offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12382 Baja Panorama have a pool?
No, 12382 Baja Panorama does not have a pool.
Does 12382 Baja Panorama have accessible units?
No, 12382 Baja Panorama does not have accessible units.
Does 12382 Baja Panorama have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12382 Baja Panorama has units with dishwashers.
Does 12382 Baja Panorama have units with air conditioning?
No, 12382 Baja Panorama does not have units with air conditioning.
