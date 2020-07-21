12382 Baja Panorama

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace

Beautiful views.10 miles fr Disneyland/JWA/Irvine - Property Id: 134291



Enjoy a breathtaking view from almost every room in this luxurious North Tustin home! 2 electric car charging outlets. Filtered drinking water. Fantastic modern glass balcony, large covered patio, lawn, and a sport court. 10 miles to Disneyland, Irvine, John Wayne Airport. Award winning Panorama Elementary School, Foothills High School. Close driving distance to Fairmont Private school and International School of Orange County. Month-to-month or 1yr leasing available. Furnished option available.

No pets. No smoking cigarettes or MJ or recreational drug use of any kind please.

No Pets Allowed



