Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

111 EMERALD BAY

111 Bay Crest Drive · (949) 400-9905
Location

111 Bay Crest Drive, Orange County, CA 92651

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$28,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
EMERALD BAY | LAGUNA BEACH | Located on the beach side of PCH and just a few steps to Emerald Bay’s private sand beach. 5 bedrooms plus 5.5 bathrooms with large outdoor decks for entertaining and lounging overlooking the ocean. Open floor plan with two spacious great rooms, a living and dining room and a separate family room both with wood beamed ceilings. Two master bedrooms with large walk in closets plus three additional bedrooms and an elevator servicing all floors. A chef’s kitchen with working island that is adjacent to the family room with French doors opening to a large ocean side deck with built in bar-b-que, dining area and a heated spa. Tons of storage and a two car garage with a private cul de sac entry in one of the most spectacular locations on the beach side of Emerald Bay. Lease price is offered unfurnished at $28,000 / month or completely furnished at $30,000 / month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 EMERALD BAY have any available units?
111 EMERALD BAY has a unit available for $28,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 EMERALD BAY have?
Some of 111 EMERALD BAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 EMERALD BAY currently offering any rent specials?
111 EMERALD BAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 EMERALD BAY pet-friendly?
No, 111 EMERALD BAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 111 EMERALD BAY offer parking?
Yes, 111 EMERALD BAY offers parking.
Does 111 EMERALD BAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 EMERALD BAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 EMERALD BAY have a pool?
No, 111 EMERALD BAY does not have a pool.
Does 111 EMERALD BAY have accessible units?
Yes, 111 EMERALD BAY has accessible units.
Does 111 EMERALD BAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 EMERALD BAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 EMERALD BAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 EMERALD BAY does not have units with air conditioning.
