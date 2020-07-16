111 EMERALD BAY

Amenities

EMERALD BAY | LAGUNA BEACH | Located on the beach side of PCH and just a few steps to Emerald Bay’s private sand beach. 5 bedrooms plus 5.5 bathrooms with large outdoor decks for entertaining and lounging overlooking the ocean. Open floor plan with two spacious great rooms, a living and dining room and a separate family room both with wood beamed ceilings. Two master bedrooms with large walk in closets plus three additional bedrooms and an elevator servicing all floors. A chef’s kitchen with working island that is adjacent to the family room with French doors opening to a large ocean side deck with built in bar-b-que, dining area and a heated spa. Tons of storage and a two car garage with a private cul de sac entry in one of the most spectacular locations on the beach side of Emerald Bay. Lease price is offered unfurnished at $28,000 / month or completely furnished at $30,000 / month.