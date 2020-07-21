10381 Meads

Amenities

Great location for a single employed quiet person--horse ranch property. House sits separately at back of acreage private yard. Gardener provided.. Looking for one employed person only, no exceptions! No animals. 700 sq ft in quiet setting. Oak Kitchen, with stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Large bedroom with large dressing mirror. Catherdal ceilings in living room. Utilities included except internet, cable. Laundry use available. Parking for one car. New 10 X 10 portable storage shed. Avail 2/1