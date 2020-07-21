All apartments in Orange County
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

10381 Meads

10381 Meads · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10381 Meads, Orange County, CA 92869

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Great location for a single employed quiet person--horse ranch property. House sits separately at back of acreage private yard. Gardener provided.. Looking for one employed person only, no exceptions! No animals. 700 sq ft in quiet setting. Oak Kitchen, with stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Large bedroom with large dressing mirror. Catherdal ceilings in living room. Utilities included except internet, cable. Laundry use available. Parking for one car. New 10 X 10 portable storage shed. Avail 2/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10381 Meads have any available units?
10381 Meads doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, CA.
What amenities does 10381 Meads have?
Some of 10381 Meads's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10381 Meads currently offering any rent specials?
10381 Meads is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10381 Meads pet-friendly?
No, 10381 Meads is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10381 Meads offer parking?
Yes, 10381 Meads offers parking.
Does 10381 Meads have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10381 Meads does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10381 Meads have a pool?
No, 10381 Meads does not have a pool.
Does 10381 Meads have accessible units?
No, 10381 Meads does not have accessible units.
Does 10381 Meads have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10381 Meads has units with dishwashers.
Does 10381 Meads have units with air conditioning?
No, 10381 Meads does not have units with air conditioning.
