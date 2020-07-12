/
mosswood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
287 Apartments for rent in Mosswood, Oakland, CA
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
193 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
1 Unit Available
3768 Ruby St
3768 Ruby Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1526 sqft
Turn of the Century Charmer- the last Century: Circa 1905. This lovely home in Lower Temescal has been remodeled and contains a world of charm and warmth. Here you will find 3 Bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
429 38th Street
429 38th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
New 3bd/2ba, Two Car Garage Parking/ Bonus Rent! AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Be the first to live in this light filled, spacious three bedroom, two bath flat within walking distance to BART. Engineered hardwood floors are spread throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Mosswood
77 Units Available
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
40 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
39 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,263
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,659
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,454
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,854
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
10 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,629
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,849
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
18 Units Available
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1045 sqft
Now Open! Stop in today to tour our apartments! Alexan Webster is perfectly located just minutes north of the dynamic uptown/downtown districts, and only a few blocks from beautiful Lake Merritt.
180 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
9 Units Available
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,085
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
8 Units Available
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,735
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1086 sqft
Two Months Free PLUS $2,000 off for a limited time!! See Leasing Specialist for details.
12 Units Available
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
2 Units Available
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
2 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
4 Units Available
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
2 Units Available
The Resonance
5614 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
800 sqft
Make this spacious studio with great light your new home base! The concrete floors with radiant floor heating invite you into the space with a full size kitchen featuring high end Samsung stainless steel appliances and designer fixtures.
16 Units Available
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,205
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
5 Units Available
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 Clifton in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1201 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
9 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,075
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
