Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

B3 Bakery Apartments

4600 Adeline St · (510) 953-4809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA 94608
Longfellow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1124 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$2,151

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,457

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from B3 Bakery Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.8 acre site along the border between Oakland and Emeryville, California, the award-winning B3 Lofts project was the ground up construction of the third and final phase of Madison Parks Bakery Lofts community. Bakery Lofts Phase I and II were completed in 2001 and 2005 respectively, and in total consist of 93 live/work and residential units.\n\nB3 Lofts adds an additional 79 apartments, commercial space and a caf to the Bakery Lofts community, bringing the total amount of residential units to 172. The existing warehouse on the site was demolished and the new B3 Lofts buildings integrate with the neighboring Bakery Lofts phases to create a continuous residential community. B3 Lofts was named San Francisco Business Times' Real Estate Deal of the Year 2013 for Market-Rate Housing Outside of San Francisco.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
restrictions: No "aggressive" breeds
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Uncovered in gated lot for $100 a month.
Storage Details: Multiple sizes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does B3 Bakery Apartments have any available units?
B3 Bakery Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,151 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does B3 Bakery Apartments have?
Some of B3 Bakery Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is B3 Bakery Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
B3 Bakery Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is B3 Bakery Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, B3 Bakery Apartments is pet friendly.
Does B3 Bakery Apartments offer parking?
Yes, B3 Bakery Apartments offers parking.
Does B3 Bakery Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, B3 Bakery Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does B3 Bakery Apartments have a pool?
Yes, B3 Bakery Apartments has a pool.
Does B3 Bakery Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, B3 Bakery Apartments has accessible units.
Does B3 Bakery Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, B3 Bakery Apartments has units with dishwashers.

