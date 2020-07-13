B3 Bakery Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car wash area cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access online portal smoke-free community

Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.8 acre site along the border between Oakland and Emeryville, California, the award-winning B3 Lofts project was the ground up construction of the third and final phase of Madison Parks Bakery Lofts community. Bakery Lofts Phase I and II were completed in 2001 and 2005 respectively, and in total consist of 93 live/work and residential units.



B3 Lofts adds an additional 79 apartments, commercial space and a caf to the Bakery Lofts community, bringing the total amount of residential units to 172. The existing warehouse on the site was demolished and the new B3 Lofts buildings integrate with the neighboring Bakery Lofts phases to create a continuous residential community. B3 Lofts was named San Francisco Business Times' Real Estate Deal of the Year 2013 for Market-Rate Housing Outside of San Francisco.