6739 Pheasant Ln Available 10/28/19 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single Family Home - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single Family Home. Washer & Dryer hookups in house. Fireplace in Living Room. Well landscaped and fenced private yard. 1 Bedroom with direct access to backyard and attached Bathroom downstairs. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths upstairs. Lots of natural light. 2 Car attached garage with remote. Great neighborhood and only short distance from a wonderful park and hiking trails. Quiet lovely area with great neighbors. Use of community pool. Landlord pays HOA and Gardner. ADT Alarm system already installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6739 Pheasant Ln have any available units?
6739 Pheasant Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 6739 Pheasant Ln have?
Some of 6739 Pheasant Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6739 Pheasant Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6739 Pheasant Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6739 Pheasant Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6739 Pheasant Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6739 Pheasant Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6739 Pheasant Ln offers parking.
Does 6739 Pheasant Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6739 Pheasant Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6739 Pheasant Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6739 Pheasant Ln has a pool.
Does 6739 Pheasant Ln have accessible units?
No, 6739 Pheasant Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6739 Pheasant Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6739 Pheasant Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6739 Pheasant Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6739 Pheasant Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
