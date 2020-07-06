Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6739 Pheasant Ln Available 10/28/19 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single Family Home - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single Family Home. Washer & Dryer hookups in house. Fireplace in Living Room. Well landscaped and fenced private yard. 1 Bedroom with direct access to backyard and attached Bathroom downstairs. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths upstairs. Lots of natural light. 2 Car attached garage with remote. Great neighborhood and only short distance from a wonderful park and hiking trails. Quiet lovely area with great neighbors. Use of community pool. Landlord pays HOA and Gardner. ADT Alarm system already installed.



(RLNE5182039)