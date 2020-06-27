6629 Smoke Tree Avenue

Amenities
Oak Park single story 3 bedroom 2 bath pool house w/fire pit enveloped by picturesque landscape. Open flowing floor plan with lots of cabinet space, window coverings, built in microwave, dishwasher, recessed lighting with view of mountains. This home is nestled in a cul-de-sac, master bedroom has slider to beautiful backyard, ceiling fans in bedrooms & living room, fireplace, laundry hook ups (gas) and attached 2 car garage with wall to wall built in storage. Will consider pet. Great entertainer's backyard with covered patio