Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:59 AM

6629 Smoke Tree Avenue

6629 Smoke Tree Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6629 Smoke Tree Ave, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Oak Park single story 3 bedroom 2 bath pool house w/fire pit enveloped by picturesque landscape. Open flowing floor plan with lots of cabinet space, window coverings, built in microwave, dishwasher, recessed lighting with view of mountains. This home is nestled in a cul-de-sac, master bedroom has slider to beautiful backyard, ceiling fans in bedrooms & living room, fireplace, laundry hook ups (gas) and attached 2 car garage with wall to wall built in storage. Will consider pet. Great entertainer's backyard with covered patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue have any available units?
6629 Smoke Tree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue have?
Some of 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6629 Smoke Tree Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue offers parking.
Does 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue has a pool.
Does 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6629 Smoke Tree Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
