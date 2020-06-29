All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated March 8 2020 at 7:37 AM

6614 Tamarind Street

6614 East Tamarind Street · No Longer Available
Location

6614 East Tamarind Street, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Oak Park ONE STORY beautifully Upgraded family home. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & family room. Almost 1900 sq feet on a lot that is over 8,000 sq feet. Kitchen boasts newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & granite counters. Fireplace with beautiful slate. Upgraded bathrooms. Wood -like floors. Carpeted bedrooms. Master with walk in closet, and upgraded bathroom. Back yard with above ground spa, putting green., built in gas bbque, & Basketball area. Located in Award winning Oak Park Schools.Contact List agent: Ruth Rose 818 865 9073 or Ruth@RuthRose.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Tamarind Street have any available units?
6614 Tamarind Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 6614 Tamarind Street have?
Some of 6614 Tamarind Street's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 Tamarind Street currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Tamarind Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Tamarind Street pet-friendly?
No, 6614 Tamarind Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 6614 Tamarind Street offer parking?
Yes, 6614 Tamarind Street offers parking.
Does 6614 Tamarind Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 Tamarind Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Tamarind Street have a pool?
No, 6614 Tamarind Street does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Tamarind Street have accessible units?
No, 6614 Tamarind Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Tamarind Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 Tamarind Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6614 Tamarind Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6614 Tamarind Street does not have units with air conditioning.
