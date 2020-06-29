6614 Tamarind Street

Amenities

Oak Park ONE STORY beautifully Upgraded family home. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & family room. Almost 1900 sq feet on a lot that is over 8,000 sq feet. Kitchen boasts newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & granite counters. Fireplace with beautiful slate. Upgraded bathrooms. Wood -like floors. Carpeted bedrooms. Master with walk in closet, and upgraded bathroom. Back yard with above ground spa, putting green., built in gas bbque, & Basketball area. Located in Award winning Oak Park Schools.Contact List agent: Ruth Rose 818 865 9073 or Ruth@RuthRose.com