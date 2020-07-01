All apartments in Oak Park
633 Calle Aragon
633 Calle Aragon

633 Calle Aragon · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

633 Calle Aragon, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom Townhome with 2 car private Garage. in very desirable Oak Park community. Double door entry leading to an open light and bright living room with fireplace, vaulted ceiling and balcony with beautiful mountain views. Master suite includes dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Another bedroom opens to a private patio. Plantation shutters, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, laminated floors, two car attached garage. There is a community pool and spa. Close to shopping, hiking trails, parks restaurants and award winning Oak Park schools. The calm, tranquil setting make it a most desirable place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Calle Aragon have any available units?
633 Calle Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 633 Calle Aragon have?
Some of 633 Calle Aragon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
633 Calle Aragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 633 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 633 Calle Aragon offer parking?
Yes, 633 Calle Aragon offers parking.
Does 633 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Calle Aragon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Calle Aragon have a pool?
Yes, 633 Calle Aragon has a pool.
Does 633 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 633 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Calle Aragon has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 Calle Aragon does not have units with air conditioning.

