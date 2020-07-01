633 Calle Aragon

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

2 Bedroom Townhome with 2 car private Garage. in very desirable Oak Park community. Double door entry leading to an open light and bright living room with fireplace, vaulted ceiling and balcony with beautiful mountain views. Master suite includes dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Another bedroom opens to a private patio. Plantation shutters, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, laminated floors, two car attached garage. There is a community pool and spa. Close to shopping, hiking trails, parks restaurants and award winning Oak Park schools. The calm, tranquil setting make it a most desirable place to call home!