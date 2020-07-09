Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

609 Via Novella Available 07/01/20 This is a lovely Oak Park 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom - Available for occupancy July 1. This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom in the highly desirable, lovely Oak Park community of Country Vista. Features a 2 car garage and a large patio/back yard. Recently painted with upgraded flooring. Comes with optional refrigerator, washing machine and dryer. Microwave also included. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry with lots of storage space. Cozy up to the gas starter wood burning fireplace. Must see to appreciate. Comes furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Owner would consider a 2 year lease. small dog possible with increased security deposit. Good credit and proof of income required. Call listing agent with any questions.



(RLNE5785810)