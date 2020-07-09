All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

609 Via Novella

609 Via Novella · No Longer Available






Location

609 Via Novella, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
609 Via Novella Available 07/01/20 This is a lovely Oak Park 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom - Available for occupancy July 1. This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom in the highly desirable, lovely Oak Park community of Country Vista. Features a 2 car garage and a large patio/back yard. Recently painted with upgraded flooring. Comes with optional refrigerator, washing machine and dryer. Microwave also included. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry with lots of storage space. Cozy up to the gas starter wood burning fireplace. Must see to appreciate. Comes furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Owner would consider a 2 year lease. small dog possible with increased security deposit. Good credit and proof of income required. Call listing agent with any questions.

(RLNE5785810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Via Novella have any available units?
609 Via Novella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 609 Via Novella have?
Some of 609 Via Novella's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Via Novella currently offering any rent specials?
609 Via Novella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Via Novella pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Via Novella is pet friendly.
Does 609 Via Novella offer parking?
Yes, 609 Via Novella offers parking.
Does 609 Via Novella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Via Novella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Via Novella have a pool?
No, 609 Via Novella does not have a pool.
Does 609 Via Novella have accessible units?
No, 609 Via Novella does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Via Novella have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Via Novella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Via Novella have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Via Novella does not have units with air conditioning.

