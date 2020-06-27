All apartments in Oak Park
5780 Freebird Ln. #102

5780 Freebird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5780 Freebird Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Oak Park 2+2.5 w/view, balconies, trash + cable included! (5780 Freebird) - This Oak Park townhome has everything! Features include: 2BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/breakfast bar + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); 2 master bedrooms; 2 balconies; walk-in closet; hillside views; central heat + air; carpet + wood flooring; 1 car garage + 1 car carport; community offers pool + spa, tennis court, gym + clubhouse; trash + basic cable are included; cats + small dogs considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5037405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 have any available units?
5780 Freebird Ln. #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 have?
Some of 5780 Freebird Ln. #102's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 currently offering any rent specials?
5780 Freebird Ln. #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 is pet friendly.
Does 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 offer parking?
Yes, 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 offers parking.
Does 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 have a pool?
Yes, 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 has a pool.
Does 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 have accessible units?
No, 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5780 Freebird Ln. #102 has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Apartments Near Colleges

