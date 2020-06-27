5780 Freebird Ln. #102

Amenities

Oak Park 2+2.5 w/view, balconies, trash + cable included! (5780 Freebird) - This Oak Park townhome has everything! Features include: 2BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/breakfast bar + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); 2 master bedrooms; 2 balconies; walk-in closet; hillside views; central heat + air; carpet + wood flooring; 1 car garage + 1 car carport; community offers pool + spa, tennis court, gym + clubhouse; trash + basic cable are included; cats + small dogs considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



