Last updated January 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

356 Medea Creek Lane

356 Medea Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

356 Medea Creek Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautifully upgraded Rolling Hills Estate home in a perfect Oak Park location! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an open floor plan with a downstairs bedroom and bathroom, a large bonus room, soaring ceilings, remodeled kitchen, wood laminate floors and recessed lights. As you enter the home, the spacious living room leads to the formal dining room. The large family room offers a brick fireplace and opens up to the remodeled kitchen with a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and a breakfast nook. The wide stairway leads to 3 bedrooms and massive bonus room with a bar, perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom boasts 2 closets including a walk-in closet and a balcony. Private backyard with brick patio and a large grassy area. Zoned for the award-winning Oak Park school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

