356 Medea Creek Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully upgraded Rolling Hills Estate home in a perfect Oak Park location! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an open floor plan with a downstairs bedroom and bathroom, a large bonus room, soaring ceilings, remodeled kitchen, wood laminate floors and recessed lights. As you enter the home, the spacious living room leads to the formal dining room. The large family room offers a brick fireplace and opens up to the remodeled kitchen with a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and a breakfast nook. The wide stairway leads to 3 bedrooms and massive bonus room with a bar, perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom boasts 2 closets including a walk-in closet and a balcony. Private backyard with brick patio and a large grassy area. Zoned for the award-winning Oak Park school district.