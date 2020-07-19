299 Ocho Rios Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

First time rental POOL HOME in Oak Park - 4 bedroom, 3 bath + Bonus RoomThis 4 bed, 3 bath home is a first time rental and is ready for immediate move in. Light and bright floorpan. Hard surface flooring downstairs. Cooks kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Backyard has a private pool and a grotto spa as well as an outdoor media area. 1 full bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet. Bonus room upstairs is very large and wouldmake a perfect media room or office space. 2 car garage with ample storage space. Excellent public schools and shopping close by. Pool and gardener service included. Community also has children's pool + playground. Well behaved pet will be considered with double secuirty deposit. No smoking.