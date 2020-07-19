299 Ocho Rios Way

Amenities
First time rental POOL HOME in Oak Park - 4 bedroom, 3 bath + Bonus RoomThis 4 bed, 3 bath home is a first time rental and is ready for immediate move in. Light and bright floorpan. Hard surface flooring downstairs. Cooks kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Backyard has a private pool and a grotto spa as well as an outdoor media area. 1 full bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet. Bonus room upstairs is very large and wouldmake a perfect media room or office space. 2 car garage with ample storage space. Excellent public schools and shopping close by. Pool and gardener service included. Community also has children's pool + playground. Well behaved pet will be considered with double secuirty deposit. No smoking.