Amenities

garage recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Fabulous location .Nature lovers lovers, this is for you.2 bedroom/1bath nestled in the heart of Oak Park, Great location with panoramic view of mountains and hills, Single story with enclosed courtyard, 2 attached car garage, living room with fire place, new carpet, updated kitchen, vaulted ceiling.Enjoy tennis courts, swimming pool and spa, trails, all close by.NO Pets.No smoking. One owner holds a Real Estate licence.