14412 Ibex Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully REMODELED single family home. Great open floor plan- living room & kitchen area flow perfectly allowing you to be in the kitchen preparing a delicious meal while entertaining in the living room. Kitchen features newer cabinets and granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms have new laminate flooring and fresh coat of paint. Restroom also has new vanity with new flooring and paint. Nice front yard with an extra large private rear yard. Washer and dryer hook ups located in garage. Close to schools & shopping malls. Easy access to freeway. Ready to move in. This home is absolutely perfect for a family looking for plenty of space for children to run and play, a husband looking for a garage to relax in or use as work space and for anyone not wanting to rent an apartment.