Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14412 Ibex Avenue

14412 Ibex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14412 Ibex Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully REMODELED single family home. Great open floor plan- living room & kitchen area flow perfectly allowing you to be in the kitchen preparing a delicious meal while entertaining in the living room. Kitchen features newer cabinets and granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms have new laminate flooring and fresh coat of paint. Restroom also has new vanity with new flooring and paint. Nice front yard with an extra large private rear yard. Washer and dryer hook ups located in garage. Close to schools & shopping malls. Easy access to freeway. Ready to move in. This home is absolutely perfect for a family looking for plenty of space for children to run and play, a husband looking for a garage to relax in or use as work space and for anyone not wanting to rent an apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14412 Ibex Avenue have any available units?
14412 Ibex Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 14412 Ibex Avenue have?
Some of 14412 Ibex Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14412 Ibex Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14412 Ibex Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14412 Ibex Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14412 Ibex Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 14412 Ibex Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14412 Ibex Avenue offers parking.
Does 14412 Ibex Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14412 Ibex Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14412 Ibex Avenue have a pool?
No, 14412 Ibex Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14412 Ibex Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14412 Ibex Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14412 Ibex Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14412 Ibex Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
