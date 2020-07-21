Rent Calculator
13962 Edgewater Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13962 Edgewater Drive
13962 Edgewater Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13962 Edgewater Drive, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Ground condo unit with a double patio. Ambiance feels like you are living in a very peaceful environment. Gated community with pool and club house. Easy access to 105 and 605 Fwys.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13962 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
13962 Edgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Norwalk, CA
.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
Norwalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13962 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 13962 Edgewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 13962 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13962 Edgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13962 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13962 Edgewater Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Norwalk
.
Does 13962 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
No, 13962 Edgewater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13962 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13962 Edgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13962 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13962 Edgewater Drive has a pool.
Does 13962 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 13962 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13962 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13962 Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.
