148 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 66
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 33
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 55
1 of 17
1 of 3
1 of 5
1 of 39
A little birdie told us you were in the market for a primo apartamento in Norwalk, California, nestled cozily in Los Angeles’s southeastern suburbs. Wise choice, ladies and gentlemen! Norwalk is an increasingly fashionable stomping ground for all types of Southern Californians and just might be the perfect hometown for you. So without further adieu, let’s get right down to it and work on finding you the dwellings of your dreams in the City… er, County…of Angels.
First, though, let’s take a few moments to answer the questions that we suspect you’re just dying to ask about life in Norwalk… See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Norwalk renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.