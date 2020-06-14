Apartment List
59 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norwalk renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Downey
2 Units Available
Woodruff Village Apartment Homes
13210 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodruff Village Apartment Homes in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cerritos
28 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,796
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Paramount
9 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Artesia
10 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
$
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1015 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
El Rancho
2 Units Available
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA 90241
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3rd bedroom currently used as den. Central air conditioning, park like grounds immaculately maintained, Rent includes gardening. Rent excludes use of double garage at rear of property and storage at the west rear of house.

1 of 30

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
The Colony
18 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,619
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
West Anaheim
7 Units Available
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Olivos in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
West Anaheim
3 Units Available
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Norwalk, CA

A little birdie told us you were in the market for a primo apartamento in Norwalk, California, nestled cozily in Los Angeles’s southeastern suburbs. Wise choice, ladies and gentlemen! Norwalk is an increasingly fashionable stomping ground for all types of Southern Californians and just might be the perfect hometown for you. So without further adieu, let’s get right down to it and work on finding you the dwellings of your dreams in the City… er, County…of Angels.

First, though, let’s take a few moments to answer the questions that we suspect you’re just dying to ask about life in Norwalk… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Norwalk, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norwalk renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

