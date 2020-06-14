59 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CA with gym
A little birdie told us you were in the market for a primo apartamento in Norwalk, California, nestled cozily in Los Angeles’s southeastern suburbs. Wise choice, ladies and gentlemen! Norwalk is an increasingly fashionable stomping ground for all types of Southern Californians and just might be the perfect hometown for you. So without further adieu, let’s get right down to it and work on finding you the dwellings of your dreams in the City… er, County…of Angels.
First, though, let's take a few moments to answer the questions that we suspect you're just dying to ask about life in Norwalk…
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norwalk renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.