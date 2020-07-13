332 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CA with parking
A little birdie told us you were in the market for a primo apartamento in Norwalk, California, nestled cozily in Los Angeles’s southeastern suburbs. Wise choice, ladies and gentlemen! Norwalk is an increasingly fashionable stomping ground for all types of Southern Californians and just might be the perfect hometown for you. So without further adieu, let’s get right down to it and work on finding you the dwellings of your dreams in the City… er, County…of Angels.
First, though, let's take a few moments to answer the questions that we suspect you're just dying to ask about life in Norwalk…
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norwalk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.