Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

332 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norwalk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,178
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Norwalk
10903 Hoback Street
10903 Hoback Street, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2695.00 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house (1200 sq ft approx) on a corner lot.
Results within 1 mile of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,778
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cerritos
16927 Cedarwood Court
16927 Cedarwood Court, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
808 sqft
2 BEDROOMS ONE BATH,CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOUSE WITH FRESH INTERIOR PAINT IN THE CERRITOS VILLAS IS LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC AND IS NEAR THE SWIMMING POOL.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
16653 California ave
16653 California Avenue, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Available 07/15/20 It's not an apartment, it's a home. - Property Id: 302453 Perfect retired couples home in a safe, low noise neighborhood. The house has a detached garage good for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe Springs
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Artesia
11970 166th Street
11970 166th Street, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
836 sqft
Single family home with enclosed private yard. Newer paint throughout with easy to maintain laminate flooring and improved bathroom. Convenient attached single car garage allows for privacy and storage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
10236 Walnut Street
10236 Walnut Street, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1050 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2545 House with 3bedroom, 1.5 baths, cozy kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel sink and and stainless steel dishwasher, gray quartz counters. Central heating and A/C, ceiling fan in dinning room and bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Artesia
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
9347 Buell Street
9347 Buell Street, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2280 sqft
Completely Renovated - Interior and Exterior; Hardwood floors through out, Granite Counters, Kitchen and Bathrooms: Located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood and close to Elementary and Middle schools with good ratings; Huge backyard which

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cerritos
12522 Vicente Pl.
12522 Vicente Place, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
870 sqft
12522 Vicente Pl.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Downey
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
4 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,722
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
City Guide for Norwalk, CA

A little birdie told us you were in the market for a primo apartamento in Norwalk, California, nestled cozily in Los Angeles’s southeastern suburbs. Wise choice, ladies and gentlemen! Norwalk is an increasingly fashionable stomping ground for all types of Southern Californians and just might be the perfect hometown for you. So without further adieu, let’s get right down to it and work on finding you the dwellings of your dreams in the City… er, County…of Angels.

First, though, let’s take a few moments to answer the questions that we suspect you’re just dying to ask about life in Norwalk… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Norwalk, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norwalk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

