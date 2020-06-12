All apartments in Norco
1354 Abilene Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

1354 Abilene Place

1354 Abilene Place · (714) 719-6223
Location

1354 Abilene Place, Norco, CA 92860
Norco Hills

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3895 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Paradise living home perched upon a hill with an amazing panoramic view of the valley and tucked within a Cul-de-Sac. This is truly sets the stage for a traveler and entertaining. Move in condition with over 3,800 of living space and 37,026 of flat usable land. 4 car garage. Custom rock pool, spa, bbq area and huge RV area area. 5 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Grand foyer entry leading to spiral staircase. High ceilings in formal living and dining rooms with view out of picture windows to the valley. Kitchen and family room is blended for the entertainer at heart....Kitchen has it all for your cooking channel enthusiast. Kitchen includes: center island with room for bar stools, stainless steel appliances, and a kitchenette. Upstairs includes a gameroom/loft area, master bedroom, 3 large size bedrooms. Master bedroom is designed as a spa retreat with French doors to view deck, 2 walk in closets, vanity area, separated shower and tub and view of the valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 Abilene Place have any available units?
1354 Abilene Place has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1354 Abilene Place have?
Some of 1354 Abilene Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 Abilene Place currently offering any rent specials?
1354 Abilene Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 Abilene Place pet-friendly?
No, 1354 Abilene Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norco.
Does 1354 Abilene Place offer parking?
Yes, 1354 Abilene Place does offer parking.
Does 1354 Abilene Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 Abilene Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 Abilene Place have a pool?
Yes, 1354 Abilene Place has a pool.
Does 1354 Abilene Place have accessible units?
No, 1354 Abilene Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 Abilene Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1354 Abilene Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1354 Abilene Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1354 Abilene Place does not have units with air conditioning.
