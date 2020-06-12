1354 Abilene Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Paradise living home perched upon a hill with an amazing panoramic view of the valley and tucked within a Cul-de-Sac. This is truly sets the stage for a traveler and entertaining. Move in condition with over 3,800 of living space and 37,026 of flat usable land. 4 car garage. Custom rock pool, spa, bbq area and huge RV area area. 5 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Grand foyer entry leading to spiral staircase. High ceilings in formal living and dining rooms with view out of picture windows to the valley. Kitchen and family room is blended for the entertainer at heart....Kitchen has it all for your cooking channel enthusiast. Kitchen includes: center island with room for bar stools, stainless steel appliances, and a kitchenette. Upstairs includes a gameroom/loft area, master bedroom, 3 large size bedrooms. Master bedroom is designed as a spa retreat with French doors to view deck, 2 walk in closets, vanity area, separated shower and tub and view of the valley.