750 Paradise Way

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 story 1272 sq. ft. condo in gated community. End unit with a 2 car garage. Open carpeted living area with access to a large outside balcony. Naturally lit kitchen with granite counter-tops and appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Master bedroom with a large walk in closet. Second bedroom with its own bathroom. Washer and dryer included in unit for easy laundry service. Trash included in rent. Must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 6/26/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

