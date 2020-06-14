All apartments in National City
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

750 Paradise Way

750 Paradise Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1752649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 Paradise Way, National City, CA 91950
National City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 story 1272 sq. ft. condo in gated community. End unit with a 2 car garage. Open carpeted living area with access to a large outside balcony. Naturally lit kitchen with granite counter-tops and appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Master bedroom with a large walk in closet. Second bedroom with its own bathroom. Washer and dryer included in unit for easy laundry service. Trash included in rent. Must see!
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 6/26/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Paradise Way have any available units?
750 Paradise Way has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 Paradise Way have?
Some of 750 Paradise Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Paradise Way currently offering any rent specials?
750 Paradise Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Paradise Way pet-friendly?
No, 750 Paradise Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 750 Paradise Way offer parking?
Yes, 750 Paradise Way does offer parking.
Does 750 Paradise Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Paradise Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Paradise Way have a pool?
No, 750 Paradise Way does not have a pool.
Does 750 Paradise Way have accessible units?
No, 750 Paradise Way does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Paradise Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Paradise Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Paradise Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Paradise Way does not have units with air conditioning.
