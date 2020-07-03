All apartments in National City
Find more places like 423 T Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
423 T Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

423 T Ave

423 T Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

423 T Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
423 T Ave Available 05/01/20 4 Bed/2.5 bath house in National City! $2,550/month - **Available for May 1st Move-in! Work is going on inside the unit, so it's not available to see yet**

This is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,600 sq ft home was just built in 2015! Perfect for a family. Bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, kitchen island, recessed lighting, pantry, large upstairs laundry room, dual sinks, large master, walk in closet, balcony with views to the ocean & Coronado Bridge, A/C, backyard and a spacious 2 car garage. Easy access to the 805. Refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer included!

Monthly rent: $2,550
Security deposit: $2,550
Renter's Insurance Required
Section 8 ok

Small pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.
Utilities include: Trash
Tenants responsible for: water, sewer, electric, gas, internet/cable, & landscaping in rear yard

Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Jenna@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/25e77b06-1a4b-4d62-8cac-917f820d2399
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($6,000 minimum combined total gross income)
Lease term: 1 year lease
Sorry, No cosigners

(RLNE2678692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 T Ave have any available units?
423 T Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 423 T Ave have?
Some of 423 T Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 T Ave currently offering any rent specials?
423 T Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 T Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 T Ave is pet friendly.
Does 423 T Ave offer parking?
Yes, 423 T Ave offers parking.
Does 423 T Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 T Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 T Ave have a pool?
No, 423 T Ave does not have a pool.
Does 423 T Ave have accessible units?
No, 423 T Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 423 T Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 T Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 T Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 423 T Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with ParkingNational City Apartments with Pool
National City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College