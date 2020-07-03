Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage internet access

423 T Ave Available 05/01/20 4 Bed/2.5 bath house in National City! $2,550/month - **Available for May 1st Move-in! Work is going on inside the unit, so it's not available to see yet**



This is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,600 sq ft home was just built in 2015! Perfect for a family. Bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, kitchen island, recessed lighting, pantry, large upstairs laundry room, dual sinks, large master, walk in closet, balcony with views to the ocean & Coronado Bridge, A/C, backyard and a spacious 2 car garage. Easy access to the 805. Refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer included!



Monthly rent: $2,550

Security deposit: $2,550

Renter's Insurance Required

Section 8 ok



Small pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Utilities include: Trash

Tenants responsible for: water, sewer, electric, gas, internet/cable, & landscaping in rear yard



Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Jenna@PasasProperties.com



Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/25e77b06-1a4b-4d62-8cac-917f820d2399

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($6,000 minimum combined total gross income)

Lease term: 1 year lease

Sorry, No cosigners



(RLNE2678692)