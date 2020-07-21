All apartments in National City
421 S T Avenue

421 T Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

421 T Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
421 S T Avenue Available 11/08/19 For Roommate application only! - **** FOR ROOMMATE ONLY*****

This home was just built in 2015 and is perfect for a large family. The upstairs features a full master bedroom with balcony and private bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms and an upstairs TV room that may also be turned into a 4th bedroom. The homes also features beautiful entryways, bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, kitchen island, recessed lighting, pantry, large upstairs laundry room with hook-ups, dual sinks, walk in closet, balcony with views to the ocean, and a spacious 2 car garage.

Monthly rent: $2,800
Security deposit: $2,800

Tenants responsible for: gas, electric, internet, cable, landscaping, water/sewer

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Apply online!

Sorry, no pets allowed. No co-signers.
1-Year Lease

Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5222443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 S T Avenue have any available units?
421 S T Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 421 S T Avenue have?
Some of 421 S T Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 S T Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 S T Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 S T Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 421 S T Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 421 S T Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 421 S T Avenue offers parking.
Does 421 S T Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 S T Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 S T Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 S T Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 S T Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 S T Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 S T Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 S T Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 S T Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 S T Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
