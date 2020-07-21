Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

421 S T Avenue Available 11/08/19 For Roommate application only! - **** FOR ROOMMATE ONLY*****



This home was just built in 2015 and is perfect for a large family. The upstairs features a full master bedroom with balcony and private bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms and an upstairs TV room that may also be turned into a 4th bedroom. The homes also features beautiful entryways, bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, kitchen island, recessed lighting, pantry, large upstairs laundry room with hook-ups, dual sinks, walk in closet, balcony with views to the ocean, and a spacious 2 car garage.



Monthly rent: $2,800

Security deposit: $2,800



Tenants responsible for: gas, electric, internet, cable, landscaping, water/sewer



Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Apply online!



Sorry, no pets allowed. No co-signers.

1-Year Lease



Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com



No Pets Allowed



