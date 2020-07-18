3431 Fairlomas Road - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo. Great community in Bonita Willows, offering a pool and tennis courts. Large open floorpan with 1554 Sq Ft. Wood floors in living area. This condo has good sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. Walk in closet in master. It has a large fenced in patio plenty big for outside patio set and BBQ! A/C!! New paint and flooring. Laundry hookups. 1 car garage and 1 private parking spot right in front of unit. Mediterranean style lush landscaping within neighborhood. Need your own washer/dryer.

1 year lease. $2350 deposit. Must have 600+ Fico score. Verify 3x monthly rent. Owner pays water and trash. No section 8. No pets.