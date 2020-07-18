All apartments in National City
3431 Fairlomas Road - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3431 Fairlomas Road - 1

3431 Fairlomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Fairlomas Road, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo. Great community in Bonita Willows, offering a pool and tennis courts. Large open floorpan with 1554 Sq Ft. Wood floors in living area. This condo has good sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. Walk in closet in master. It has a large fenced in patio plenty big for outside patio set and BBQ! A/C!! New paint and flooring. Laundry hookups. 1 car garage and 1 private parking spot right in front of unit. Mediterranean style lush landscaping within neighborhood. Need your own washer/dryer.
1 year lease. $2350 deposit. Must have 600+ Fico score. Verify 3x monthly rent. Owner pays water and trash. No section 8. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

