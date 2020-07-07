3416 PASEO DE SABATO

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

National City/Bonita Cusp, Gated. complex - Beautiful gated complex. Single family 3 bedroom plus small loft, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Laminate floors, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and Living room. Fenced patio with canyon view, balcony off Master bedroom, walk in closets. Owner has contracted to Add A/C.



Gated Complex has pool/spa



Avail 6-1-20

One year lease

Trash Included



Rent $2750 per month

Dep. $2500



Small pet may be considered with a pet reference , Additional Dep of $500



Rental criteria

3x monthly rent in income

Good credit

Excellent rental references



Must practice proper PPE, distancing and masks for showings



