3416 PASEO DE SABATO

Location

3416 Paseo De Sabato, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
National City/Bonita Cusp, Gated. complex - Beautiful gated complex. Single family 3 bedroom plus small loft, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Laminate floors, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and Living room. Fenced patio with canyon view, balcony off Master bedroom, walk in closets. Owner has contracted to Add A/C.

Gated Complex has pool/spa

Avail 6-1-20
One year lease
Trash Included

Rent $2750 per month
Dep. $2500

Small pet may be considered with a pet reference , Additional Dep of $500

Rental criteria
3x monthly rent in income
Good credit
Excellent rental references

Must practice proper PPE, distancing and masks for showings

(RLNE5811133)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

