All apartments in National City
Find more places like 2401 E. 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
2401 E. 4th St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2401 E. 4th St

2401 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2401 East 4th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
ADORABLE 4 BEDROOM NATIONAL CITY HOME! - This comfortable, clean four bedroom home is perfectly situated in National City right next to Paradise Valley Hospital and El Toyon Park. Just a short drive to 32nd Street Naval Base. Get anywhere in the county fast on the 805 or 94 freeways. Floor plan features 4 good sized bedrooms and a cute kitchen with brand new stove. The large backyard with a covered patio is the perfect place for entertaining and BBQ's. 1 car attached garage plus driveway parking. Pets considered.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE4640683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 E. 4th St have any available units?
2401 E. 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 2401 E. 4th St have?
Some of 2401 E. 4th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 E. 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
2401 E. 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 E. 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 E. 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 2401 E. 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 2401 E. 4th St offers parking.
Does 2401 E. 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 E. 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 E. 4th St have a pool?
No, 2401 E. 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 2401 E. 4th St have accessible units?
No, 2401 E. 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 E. 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 E. 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 E. 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 E. 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms
National City 3 BedroomsNational City Apartments with Pools
National City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College