2401 E. 4th St

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

ADORABLE 4 BEDROOM NATIONAL CITY HOME! - This comfortable, clean four bedroom home is perfectly situated in National City right next to Paradise Valley Hospital and El Toyon Park. Just a short drive to 32nd Street Naval Base. Get anywhere in the county fast on the 805 or 94 freeways. Floor plan features 4 good sized bedrooms and a cute kitchen with brand new stove. The large backyard with a covered patio is the perfect place for entertaining and BBQ's. 1 car attached garage plus driveway parking. Pets considered.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



