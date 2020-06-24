1724 Euclid Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2Br-1Ba Quaint Single Story Home in National City - Quaint Single Story Home in National City, located within minutes to local schools, shopping, dining and freeway access.



This home has vinyl wood plank flooring throughout, the kitchen has and electric stove and refrigerator. Lots of cabinet and counter top space. Small dining area.



Family room with large window gives an open and airy feel. The property has wall heating and ceiling fans. Property has washer and dryer hook ups. Front yard is gated, 1 car garage plus parking on driveway and street parking available. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking property.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4844766)