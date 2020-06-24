All apartments in National City
Find more places like 1724 Euclid Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
1724 Euclid Ave
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

1724 Euclid Ave

1724 Euclid Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1724 Euclid Ave, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2Br-1Ba Quaint Single Story Home in National City - Quaint Single Story Home in National City, located within minutes to local schools, shopping, dining and freeway access.

This home has vinyl wood plank flooring throughout, the kitchen has and electric stove and refrigerator. Lots of cabinet and counter top space. Small dining area.

Family room with large window gives an open and airy feel. The property has wall heating and ceiling fans. Property has washer and dryer hook ups. Front yard is gated, 1 car garage plus parking on driveway and street parking available. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking property.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4844766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Euclid Ave have any available units?
1724 Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1724 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 1724 Euclid Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 1724 Euclid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Euclid Ave offers parking.
Does 1724 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 1724 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 1724 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 Euclid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinewood
1104 Palm Ave
National City, CA 91950
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with ParkingNational City Apartments with Pool
National City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College