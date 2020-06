Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled single story on entry level-it's the only unit that has patio access- stove and refrigerator included-this is not an apartment complex is a tri-plex so you only have two neighbors- the property is located in the corner so it's very private- a lot of parking available on the street for visitors or extra family cars