Napa, CA
671 Balboa Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

671 Balboa Way

671 Balboa Way · (707) 224-0400 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

671 Balboa Way, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 671 Balboa Way · Avail. Jul 1

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
671 Balboa Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Waterfront Home on the Napa River - This charming and tranquil three bedroom, two and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located in the desirable River Park Neighborhood this home boasts an open concept living space with wall to wall windows looking out upon a grassy backyard leading to a personal boat dock on the Napa River. The completely renovated kitchen has granite counter tops featuring an eating counter design along with upgraded custom wood cabinets and gas double oven with matching stainless steel appliances. Call today for a private tour!

This home rents unfurnished.

• Large lot on cul-de-sac
• Office nook
• Attached garage
• Built in bookcases and fireplace
• Laundry room with LG High Energy washer, dryer and utility sink
• Large outdoor deck
• Shared dock perfect for kayak, paddle board, sailing or fishing boats
• Hardwood flooring
• Attached two car attached garage

(RLNE5831884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 Balboa Way have any available units?
671 Balboa Way has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 671 Balboa Way have?
Some of 671 Balboa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 Balboa Way currently offering any rent specials?
671 Balboa Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 Balboa Way pet-friendly?
No, 671 Balboa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 671 Balboa Way offer parking?
Yes, 671 Balboa Way does offer parking.
Does 671 Balboa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 671 Balboa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 Balboa Way have a pool?
No, 671 Balboa Way does not have a pool.
Does 671 Balboa Way have accessible units?
No, 671 Balboa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 671 Balboa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 671 Balboa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 671 Balboa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 671 Balboa Way does not have units with air conditioning.
