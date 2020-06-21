Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

671 Balboa Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Waterfront Home on the Napa River - This charming and tranquil three bedroom, two and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located in the desirable River Park Neighborhood this home boasts an open concept living space with wall to wall windows looking out upon a grassy backyard leading to a personal boat dock on the Napa River. The completely renovated kitchen has granite counter tops featuring an eating counter design along with upgraded custom wood cabinets and gas double oven with matching stainless steel appliances. Call today for a private tour!



This home rents unfurnished.



• Large lot on cul-de-sac

• Office nook

• Attached garage

• Built in bookcases and fireplace

• Laundry room with LG High Energy washer, dryer and utility sink

• Large outdoor deck

• Shared dock perfect for kayak, paddle board, sailing or fishing boats

• Hardwood flooring

• Attached two car attached garage



(RLNE5831884)