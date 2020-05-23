35 Summerbrooke Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Stunning Four Bedroom North Napa Home - This beautiful newer four bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located close to the Queen of the Valley Hospital and backing up to a bubbling creek, this home offers a number of custom upgrades and a private patio and backyard perfect for entertaining. Gourmet gas cooktop, stainless kitchen appliances, wine cooler and large island make this kitchen a chefs dream. Call today to schedule your viewing for this spacious and stunning Napa Valley dream home.



Family room with fireplace

Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances

Large bonus loft area

Large master bedroom

Washer and dryer

Central heat and air

Solar power included

Tankless waterheater

Two single car garages

Private patio and large backyard with lots of space to entertain

Outdoor kitchen



