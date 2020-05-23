All apartments in Napa
35 Summerbrooke Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

35 Summerbrooke Circle

35 Summerbrooke Circle · No Longer Available
Location

35 Summerbrooke Circle, Napa, CA 94558
Vintage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Stunning Four Bedroom North Napa Home - This beautiful newer four bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located close to the Queen of the Valley Hospital and backing up to a bubbling creek, this home offers a number of custom upgrades and a private patio and backyard perfect for entertaining. Gourmet gas cooktop, stainless kitchen appliances, wine cooler and large island make this kitchen a chefs dream. Call today to schedule your viewing for this spacious and stunning Napa Valley dream home.

Family room with fireplace
Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances
Large bonus loft area
Large master bedroom
Washer and dryer
Central heat and air
Solar power included
Tankless waterheater
Two single car garages
Private patio and large backyard with lots of space to entertain
Outdoor kitchen

(RLNE5828959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Summerbrooke Circle have any available units?
35 Summerbrooke Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Napa, CA.
What amenities does 35 Summerbrooke Circle have?
Some of 35 Summerbrooke Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Summerbrooke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
35 Summerbrooke Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Summerbrooke Circle pet-friendly?
No, 35 Summerbrooke Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 35 Summerbrooke Circle offer parking?
Yes, 35 Summerbrooke Circle does offer parking.
Does 35 Summerbrooke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Summerbrooke Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Summerbrooke Circle have a pool?
No, 35 Summerbrooke Circle does not have a pool.
Does 35 Summerbrooke Circle have accessible units?
No, 35 Summerbrooke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Summerbrooke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Summerbrooke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Summerbrooke Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Summerbrooke Circle has units with air conditioning.
