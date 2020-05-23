35 Summerbrooke Circle

Amenities
Stunning Four Bedroom North Napa Home - This beautiful newer four bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home is a must see! Located close to the Queen of the Valley Hospital and backing up to a bubbling creek, this home offers a number of custom upgrades and a private patio and backyard perfect for entertaining. Gourmet gas cooktop, stainless kitchen appliances, wine cooler and large island make this kitchen a chefs dream. Call today to schedule your viewing for this spacious and stunning Napa Valley dream home.
Family room with fireplace
Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances
Large bonus loft area
Large master bedroom
Washer and dryer
Central heat and air
Solar power included
Tankless waterheater
Two single car garages
Private patio and large backyard with lots of space to entertain
Outdoor kitchen
