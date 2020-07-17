3418 Willis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms Condo in Heart Of Napa, Convenient To Queen Of The Valley and Bel Aire Plaza - This lovely condominium located in popular Bel Aire Village, only blocks from Queen of the Valley Hospital and Bel Aire Plaza. The kitchen includes a gas range, painted wood cabinets, laminate counters, dishwasher, and laundry closet with hook-ups; electric. All bedrooms and one full bathroom are located upstairs; leaving ample room downstairs for large living room, kitchen, and powder room. The kitchen opens to large living room and features sliding glass door to access the covered patio and fenced back yard. Enjoy the sparkling community pool when the weather is warm and living in this very popular condominium community tucked away in the heart of Napa.



Water and garbage services paid.

One small pet may be considered with $500.00 additional Security Deposit.



Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click “Contact us” or give us a call at 707-254-1837.



Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.



BRE License #01317082



(RLNE5888840)