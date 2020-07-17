All apartments in Napa
3418 Willis Drive

3418 Willis Drive · (707) 254-1837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Napa
Location

3418 Willis Drive, Napa, CA 94558
Vintage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3418 Willis Drive · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms Condo in Heart Of Napa, Convenient To Queen Of The Valley and Bel Aire Plaza - This lovely condominium located in popular Bel Aire Village, only blocks from Queen of the Valley Hospital and Bel Aire Plaza. The kitchen includes a gas range, painted wood cabinets, laminate counters, dishwasher, and laundry closet with hook-ups; electric. All bedrooms and one full bathroom are located upstairs; leaving ample room downstairs for large living room, kitchen, and powder room. The kitchen opens to large living room and features sliding glass door to access the covered patio and fenced back yard. Enjoy the sparkling community pool when the weather is warm and living in this very popular condominium community tucked away in the heart of Napa.

Water and garbage services paid.
One small pet may be considered with $500.00 additional Security Deposit.

Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click “Contact us” or give us a call at 707-254-1837.

Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.

BRE License #01317082

(RLNE5888840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Willis Drive have any available units?
3418 Willis Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3418 Willis Drive have?
Some of 3418 Willis Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Willis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Willis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Willis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 Willis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3418 Willis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Willis Drive offers parking.
Does 3418 Willis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Willis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Willis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3418 Willis Drive has a pool.
Does 3418 Willis Drive have accessible units?
No, 3418 Willis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Willis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 Willis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3418 Willis Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3418 Willis Drive has units with air conditioning.
