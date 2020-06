Amenities

Charming single story home with lots of light, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet in the living room and hallway. Wood burning fireplace, updated bathroom, and ample cabinetry in the kitchen. Separate laundry room with sink. Expansive yard with a mature tree, raised beds, automatic sprinklers and single car garage. This is a month to month rental. No pets and no smoking in or outside this home.