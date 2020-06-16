All apartments in Napa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2152 Eva Street

2152 Eva Street · (707) 224-0400
Location

2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2152 Eva Street · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1757 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds throughout, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and tons of natural lighting. This home is centrally located near shopping centers and with easy access to Hwy 29.

Newer stainless steel appliances
Central heat and air
Laundry room with washer and dryer included
Large garage
Water and HOA dues paid by owner
Double car garage
No Pets

(RLNE5004370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Eva Street have any available units?
2152 Eva Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2152 Eva Street have?
Some of 2152 Eva Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Eva Street currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Eva Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Eva Street pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Eva Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 2152 Eva Street offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Eva Street does offer parking.
Does 2152 Eva Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2152 Eva Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Eva Street have a pool?
No, 2152 Eva Street does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Eva Street have accessible units?
No, 2152 Eva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Eva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 Eva Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2152 Eva Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2152 Eva Street has units with air conditioning.
