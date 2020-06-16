2152 Eva Street

Amenities
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds throughout, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and tons of natural lighting. This home is centrally located near shopping centers and with easy access to Hwy 29.
Newer stainless steel appliances
Central heat and air
Laundry room with washer and dryer included
Large garage
Water and HOA dues paid by owner
Double car garage
No Pets
(RLNE5004370)