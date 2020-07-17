All apartments in Napa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1496 Tallac Street

1496 Tallac Street · (707) 224-0400 ext. 102
Location

1496 Tallac Street, Napa, CA 94558
Vintage

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1496 Tallac Street · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated Three Bedroom Bel Aire Home - Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two bathroom Napa home in the desirable North Napa neighborhood of Bel Aire. Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target and many other shops and restaurants. Minutes from Bel Aire Elementary and Vintage High schools. This home has been totally renovated and boasts refinished hardwood floors, a fireplace, large yard and so much more. A definite must see!

• Updated kitchen with new appliances
• Washer and dryer hookups
• Hardwood floors
• Central heat and air
• Large patio
• Landscaped front and backyard
• Landscape service included
• Two storage sheds
• Double garage
• Close to schools, shops and restaurants

Take a 3D virtual tour: https://embed.ricohtours.com/1d7ff937-7a3c-40a6-9ea8-8d9e50b16fad/

(RLNE5886796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 Tallac Street have any available units?
1496 Tallac Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1496 Tallac Street have?
Some of 1496 Tallac Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 Tallac Street currently offering any rent specials?
1496 Tallac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 Tallac Street pet-friendly?
No, 1496 Tallac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 1496 Tallac Street offer parking?
Yes, 1496 Tallac Street offers parking.
Does 1496 Tallac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1496 Tallac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 Tallac Street have a pool?
No, 1496 Tallac Street does not have a pool.
Does 1496 Tallac Street have accessible units?
No, 1496 Tallac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 Tallac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1496 Tallac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1496 Tallac Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1496 Tallac Street has units with air conditioning.
