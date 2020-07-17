1496 Tallac Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Beautifully Renovated Three Bedroom Bel Aire Home - Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two bathroom Napa home in the desirable North Napa neighborhood of Bel Aire. Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target and many other shops and restaurants. Minutes from Bel Aire Elementary and Vintage High schools. This home has been totally renovated and boasts refinished hardwood floors, a fireplace, large yard and so much more. A definite must see!



• Updated kitchen with new appliances

• Washer and dryer hookups

• Hardwood floors

• Central heat and air

• Large patio

• Landscaped front and backyard

• Landscape service included

• Two storage sheds

• Double garage

• Close to schools, shops and restaurants



Take a 3D virtual tour: https://embed.ricohtours.com/1d7ff937-7a3c-40a6-9ea8-8d9e50b16fad/



(RLNE5886796)