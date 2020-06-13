Apartment List
/
CA
/
mountain view
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

164 Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
23 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,521
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
$
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,361
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Grant-Sylvan Park
42 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,454
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,159
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,862
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Moffett-Whisman
39 Units Available
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,364
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Miramonte-Springer
21 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,389
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,265
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Old Mountain View
86 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,147
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,053
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Grant-Sylvan Park
9 Units Available
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
950 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Old Mountain View
32 Units Available
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,396
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,543
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,040
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,187
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Miramonte-Springer
9 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,658
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Moffett-Whisman
35 Units Available
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,210
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Shoreline West
23 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,940
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,263
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Shoreline West
36 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,092
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,074
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:27am
San Antonio
5 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
San Antonio
185 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,551
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,751
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,768
1043 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Shoreline West
12 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,250
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Moffett-Whisman
17 Units Available
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
980 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
423 Ortega Avenue
423 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1234 sqft
***Tenant occupied, unit available July 1st. *** Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath master suites.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant-Sylvan Park
1 Unit Available
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2493 sqft
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4-bedroom Home for rent in the Cuernavaca Community-$6,500/mo. - Tenant Planet is proud to present this luxurious 4 bedroom home for rent in Mountain View.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
221 Easy Street Unit 8
221 Easy St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,999
1136 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shoreline West
1 Unit Available
338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4
338 Mariposa Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
550 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
City Guide for Mountain View, CA

"Silicon Valley is a mindset, not a location." (-- Reid Hoffman)

Mountain View is in the San Francisco Bay area, but more importantly, it is in Silicon Valley (yes, where all the computer geniuses are). The population is around 74,000, but the daytime population is actually closer to 100,000 due to the presence of more than 50 major companies of which you've probably heard--unless you have been living under a rock. These companies include Google, Symantec, Intuit, Mozilla, Siemens, LinkedIn, Quora and dozens more. Whether you plan to apply to one of these companies or just hope your close proximity to them will keep you in the know about the latest tech products, it makes sense to check out rentals in Mountain View.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mountain View? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mountain View, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mountain View renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMountain View 3 BedroomsMountain View Apartments under $2,000Mountain View Apartments with Balcony
Mountain View Apartments with GarageMountain View Apartments with GymMountain View Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMountain View Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Apartments with Pool
Mountain View Apartments with Washer-DryerMountain View Dog Friendly ApartmentsMountain View Furnished ApartmentsMountain View Pet Friendly PlacesMountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley