3 bedroom apartments
233 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Moffett-Whisman
20 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Miramonte-Springer
21 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,145
1287 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Old Mountain View
86 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,543
1191 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grant-Sylvan Park
42 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,862
1269 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
San Antonio
185 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,132
1254 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Shoreline West
23 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,263
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,870
1249 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Grant-Sylvan Park
1 Unit Available
1355 Cuernavaca Circulo
1355 Cuernavaca Circulo, Mountain View, CA
Come and experience this beautifully architected in mediterranean style luxury living in a five start resort community in Cuernavaca, located in The heart of silicon valley! This home is one of the largest available at Cuernavaca and features a
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant-Sylvan Park
1 Unit Available
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo, Mountain View, CA
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4-bedroom Home for rent in the Cuernavaca Community-$6,500/mo. - Tenant Planet is proud to present this luxurious 4 bedroom home for rent in Mountain View.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
221 Easy Street Unit 8
221 Easy St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,999
1136 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
1 Unit Available
2467 Betlo Ave
2467 Betlo Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1140 sqft
Being renovated, beautiful single accessible-home for long term lease (1 year minimum) , with ramp & grab bars in hall way & in bathrooms, new kitchen appliance, new hard wood flooring, 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub, 1 with shower), fruit
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Old Mountain View
1 Unit Available
181 Centre St Apt 10
181 Centre St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1488 sqft
This downtown Mountain View town home is move in ready! With nearly 1,500 square feet this two-story home offers 3- bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is beautifully upgraded throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Miramonte-Springer
1 Unit Available
1598 Gretel LN
1598 Gretel Lane, Mountain View, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1598 Gretel LN in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Shoreline West
1 Unit Available
104 Oak Haven Place
104 Oak Haven Place, Mountain View, CA
What a great opportunity to live in this turnkey, contemporary home close to downtown Mountain View. Situated in Woodland Place, a private cul-de-sac, this two-story 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
879 Linda Vista AVE 1
879 Linda Vista Ave, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1080 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms home is perfect for all types of tenants.
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
130 Kittoe Drive
130 Kittoe Drive, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
Welcome to "Unit A" of this beautiful quiet and very private duplex in Mountain View. This unit consists of approximately 1,100 square feet of living space on an 8,242 square foot lot.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
1900 California Street
1900 California Street, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SAT, 5/30, 1-3PM, Please call Sarah 408-399-8850, or text 408-656-2217, to get a viewing appointment and go over the safe procedure for viewing during Corona Virus.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Washington
27 Units Available
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
De Anza
22 Units Available
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
4149 El Camino Way
4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals! The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
496 W Charleston Road #202
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1401 sqft
BY Appointment - Rogers & Rogers is pleased to present this beautiful condo home in a premium Palo Alto / Charleston Meadow neighborhood - Generous 3BR / 2BA - washer / dryer in unit with extra storage! Large bedrooms and a walk-in closet
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palo Verde
1 Unit Available
3724 Heron Way
3724 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1605 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath townhouse for rent in Palo Alto, near 101 & San Antonio - Spacious 3bed/2.5bath townhouse available for immediate rent. Convenient location with easy access to shops, restaurants, parks, trails, golf & more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Los Altos
1 Unit Available
77 Loucks Avenue
77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1942 sqft
$5750 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palo Verde
1 Unit Available
3393 Kenneth Drive
3393 Kenneth Drive, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Eichler with Huge Backyard Ready to Rent June 2020! - Available end of June 2020. Currently occupied, please do not disturb.
