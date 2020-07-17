All apartments in Morongo Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1633 Pyle Rd.

1633 Lyle Road · (209) 844-4956
Location

1633 Lyle Road, Morongo Valley, CA 92256

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1633 Pyle Rd. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

1633 Pyle Rd. Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon - Copperopolis Ranch Home Newly Remodeled in "Cowboy Country". - This unbelievable and immaculate ranch home is located off O'Byrnes Ferry Road amongst a working cattle ranch in a private and secluded area.

If you enjoy peace, serenity and a geourgeous view, this home is for you.

The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The entire house has been remodeled and includes new plumbing, electrical, painting, screened in porch along with a georgeous side patio with newly poured concrete and patio covering. You'll be amazed at the beautiful windows, kitchen and perfect surroundings.

Other highlights include: wood burning stove, new whole house fan, tankless water heater, brand new electric range, and your private 1/2 acre of fenced area allows for gardening at your leisure. Water purification system and a small storage shed is on your private property. There are 2 security cameras already installed on the home which is included in your rent. New swamp cooler & fans throughout the house.

A private gate allows you to enter onto the property and a short drive amongst the canyon and views of the private cattle ranch.

Dogs are strictly negotiable.
Tenant pays propane and electricity.
Renters Insurance is Required.

Rent: $2095/Deposit: $2500

Call Christine at Cloverland Property Management Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm for more details and appointment to see the property 209-844-4956

DRE #02086587

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5889395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1633 Pyle Rd. have any available units?
1633 Pyle Rd. has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1633 Pyle Rd. have?
Some of 1633 Pyle Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Pyle Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Pyle Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Pyle Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 Pyle Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1633 Pyle Rd. offer parking?
No, 1633 Pyle Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1633 Pyle Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Pyle Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Pyle Rd. have a pool?
No, 1633 Pyle Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Pyle Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1633 Pyle Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Pyle Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 Pyle Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 Pyle Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1633 Pyle Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

