1633 Pyle Rd. Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon - Copperopolis Ranch Home Newly Remodeled in "Cowboy Country". - This unbelievable and immaculate ranch home is located off O'Byrnes Ferry Road amongst a working cattle ranch in a private and secluded area.



If you enjoy peace, serenity and a geourgeous view, this home is for you.



The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The entire house has been remodeled and includes new plumbing, electrical, painting, screened in porch along with a georgeous side patio with newly poured concrete and patio covering. You'll be amazed at the beautiful windows, kitchen and perfect surroundings.



Other highlights include: wood burning stove, new whole house fan, tankless water heater, brand new electric range, and your private 1/2 acre of fenced area allows for gardening at your leisure. Water purification system and a small storage shed is on your private property. There are 2 security cameras already installed on the home which is included in your rent. New swamp cooler & fans throughout the house.



A private gate allows you to enter onto the property and a short drive amongst the canyon and views of the private cattle ranch.



Dogs are strictly negotiable.

Tenant pays propane and electricity.

Renters Insurance is Required.



Rent: $2095/Deposit: $2500



Call Christine at Cloverland Property Management Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm for more details and appointment to see the property 209-844-4956



DRE #02086587



No Cats Allowed



