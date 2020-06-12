Apartment List
/
CA
/
moreno valley
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM

60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moreno Valley, CA

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
931 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom touches like accent walls make this place feel like home. Easy access to the freeway and Los Angeles/Orange County.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1047 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1067 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1074 sqft
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1046 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Edgemont
2 Units Available
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
943 sqft
Excellent location, close to Cottonwood Avenue, shops and dining. Units have patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Community includes parking and pool and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CA Luxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
118 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A
27956 John F Kennedy Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A Available 07/05/20 2BD/2BA Condo - Promontory Point - Be the 1st to inquire on this beautiful, like NEW condo! Located in Rancho Belago, just minutes to large shopping, 60 FWY, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center & Hospital.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
24806 Shoreham Avenue
24806 Shoreham Avenue, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
672 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24806 Shoreham Avenue in Moreno Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Canyon Crest
8 Units Available
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Canyon Crest
18 Units Available
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Canyon Crest
20 Units Available
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1133 sqft
*NOW LEASING*Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy. Where and how you live has a lot to do with that. Welcome to The CORE at Sycamore Highlands - a daring, new, and modern living experience in Riverside.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Canyon Crest
25 Units Available
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:16pm
West Redlands
26 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1041 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
University
9 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
University
20 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mission Grove
5 Units Available
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Mission Grove
11 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1084 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
University
13 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.

June 2020 Moreno Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Moreno Valley Rent Report. Moreno Valley rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Moreno Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Moreno Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Moreno Valley Rent Report. Moreno Valley rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Moreno Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Moreno Valley rent trends were flat over the past month

Moreno Valley rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Moreno Valley stand at $1,379 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,725 for a two-bedroom. Moreno Valley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Moreno Valley over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Moreno Valley

    As rents have fallen moderately in Moreno Valley, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Moreno Valley is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Moreno Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $1,725 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Moreno Valley.
    • While rents in Moreno Valley fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Moreno Valley than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Moreno Valley is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Moreno Valley 1 BedroomsMoreno Valley 2 BedroomsMoreno Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoreno Valley 3 BedroomsMoreno Valley Accessible ApartmentsMoreno Valley Apartments with Balcony
    Moreno Valley Apartments with GarageMoreno Valley Apartments with GymMoreno Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoreno Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMoreno Valley Apartments with ParkingMoreno Valley Apartments with Pool
    Moreno Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerMoreno Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoreno Valley Furnished ApartmentsMoreno Valley Luxury PlacesMoreno Valley Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
    Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
    Chino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Moreno Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
    Chaffey College