Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A

27956 John F Kennedy Drive · (951) 924-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27956 John F Kennedy Drive, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A · Avail. Jul 5

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A Available 07/05/20 2BD/2BA Condo - Promontory Point - Be the 1st to inquire on this beautiful, like NEW condo! Located in Rancho Belago, just minutes to large shopping, 60 FWY, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center & Hospital. *Walking distance to Moreno Valley Ranch Golf Club*

This beautiful condo totals at 1,110 sq.ft, offering a split floorplan with an attached single car garage. Entire living is located upstairs. These high,vaulted ceilings with white paint and dark flooring create an open, bright and welcoming feel. This unit has an open layout with an extra large kitchen island overlooking the family room. Kitchen appliances include: Stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher! In addition, 2 spacious - secluded bedrooms with ceiling fans. On the left side of the unit is a guest bedroom, linen closet, full bath and a laundry room with a stackable washer & dryer! On the right side, is the Master bedroom offering an En-suite with dual sinks, large tub and walk-in closet. Included with the monthly rent is Water & Trash service and exclusive access to the amenities offered at Promontory Point!

*NO PETS ARE ACCEPTED*

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call our office at: (951) 924-3600. Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

**NOTE: The application process can take about 5-7 business days.**

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, Renters Insurance, Fair credit, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2 1/2 times the rent, and verifications of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
13800 Heacock St. #C-126 Moreno Valley, CA 92553 www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (951) 924-3600 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4939538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A have any available units?
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A have?
Some of 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A currently offering any rent specials?
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A pet-friendly?
No, 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A offer parking?
Yes, 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A does offer parking.
Does 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A have a pool?
No, 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A does not have a pool.
Does 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A have accessible units?
No, 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A has units with dishwashers.
