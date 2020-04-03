Amenities

27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A Available 07/05/20 2BD/2BA Condo - Promontory Point - Be the 1st to inquire on this beautiful, like NEW condo! Located in Rancho Belago, just minutes to large shopping, 60 FWY, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center & Hospital. *Walking distance to Moreno Valley Ranch Golf Club*



This beautiful condo totals at 1,110 sq.ft, offering a split floorplan with an attached single car garage. Entire living is located upstairs. These high,vaulted ceilings with white paint and dark flooring create an open, bright and welcoming feel. This unit has an open layout with an extra large kitchen island overlooking the family room. Kitchen appliances include: Stove, built-in microwave and dishwasher! In addition, 2 spacious - secluded bedrooms with ceiling fans. On the left side of the unit is a guest bedroom, linen closet, full bath and a laundry room with a stackable washer & dryer! On the right side, is the Master bedroom offering an En-suite with dual sinks, large tub and walk-in closet. Included with the monthly rent is Water & Trash service and exclusive access to the amenities offered at Promontory Point!



*NO PETS ARE ACCEPTED*



To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call our office at: (951) 924-3600. Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com



**NOTE: The application process can take about 5-7 business days.**



Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, Renters Insurance, Fair credit, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2 1/2 times the rent, and verifications of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.



Amanica Real Estate & Property Management

13800 Heacock St. #C-126 Moreno Valley, CA 92553 www.Amanica.com

BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568

Office: (951) 924-3600 | Fax: (951) 924-3666



