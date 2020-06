Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony

Beautiful three bedroom two bath home in Moreno Valley. Located near park, this home features cedar lined ceiling in living room/dining room, family kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Three large bedrooms with neutral carpet and paint. Backyard is fully fenced with covered patio. Call today to make an appointment to view the property.