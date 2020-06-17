15344 Avenida Fiesta

Amenities

This spacious 5-bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the desirable Moreno Valley Ranch Community. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Kitchen has a center island and plenty of cabinet space. Family room with fireplace and media niche is open to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining! BONUS!!!!!!! One bedroom and one bath downstairs. Association offers, community pool, spa, gym, tot lot, volleyball courts, basketball courts and lake with fishing and boating. Location is close to the University, schools, parks, shopping centers and easy freeway access.