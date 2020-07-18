All apartments in Moreno Valley
13694 Persimmon Road
13694 Persimmon Road

13694 Persimmon Road · (951) 587-7574
Location

13694 Persimmon Road, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home in Moreno Valley north of the 60 Fwy. This home boasts a nicely refurbished kitchen with beautiful cupboards with plenty of space in this eat-in kitchen for a kitchen table for everyday meals. Just off the kitchen is a formal dining area, which opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Down the hallway is two secondary bedrooms, and full bath. The master bedroom has own bathroom as well as a sliding glass door that leads out to a huge backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Back yard is virtually maintenance free. BONUS!!!! RV parking on side of house behind the gate. 2-car attached garage with direct access to house. Near schools, shopping, and Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13694 Persimmon Road have any available units?
13694 Persimmon Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
Is 13694 Persimmon Road currently offering any rent specials?
13694 Persimmon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13694 Persimmon Road pet-friendly?
No, 13694 Persimmon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 13694 Persimmon Road offer parking?
Yes, 13694 Persimmon Road offers parking.
Does 13694 Persimmon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13694 Persimmon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13694 Persimmon Road have a pool?
No, 13694 Persimmon Road does not have a pool.
Does 13694 Persimmon Road have accessible units?
No, 13694 Persimmon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13694 Persimmon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13694 Persimmon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13694 Persimmon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13694 Persimmon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
