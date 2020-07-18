13694 Persimmon Road

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home in Moreno Valley north of the 60 Fwy. This home boasts a nicely refurbished kitchen with beautiful cupboards with plenty of space in this eat-in kitchen for a kitchen table for everyday meals. Just off the kitchen is a formal dining area, which opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Down the hallway is two secondary bedrooms, and full bath. The master bedroom has own bathroom as well as a sliding glass door that leads out to a huge backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Back yard is virtually maintenance free. BONUS!!!! RV parking on side of house behind the gate. 2-car attached garage with direct access to house. Near schools, shopping, and Freeway.