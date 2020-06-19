1080 Eighth Street

Amenities
BEDS / BATHS: 2/1
SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±850
RENTAL PRICE: $2,000.00 per month
DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $2,200.00
UTILITIES INCLUDED: SEWER CHARGES
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
This spacious 2 bedroom unit is located in the Oak Grove Neighborhood in Monterey near MPC and NPS just off of Highway 1 for easy access to Carmel, Marina and Salinas. Also, just a 15-minute walk from Fisherman's Wharf and Alvarado Street with many shops and great restaurants. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, fridge, and space for a dining area. There is access to coin-operated laundry onsite.
Sorry, no pets.
Sterling Property Management #01437951
801 Lighthouse Avenue #109
Monterey, CA 93940
Contact us to schedule a showing.