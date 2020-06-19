All apartments in Monterey
1080 Eighth Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:16 PM

1080 Eighth Street

1080 Eighth Street · (831) 888-0828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1080 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA 93940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BEDS / BATHS: 2/1
SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±850
RENTAL PRICE: $2,000.00 per month
DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $2,200.00
UTILITIES INCLUDED: SEWER CHARGES
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR

This spacious 2 bedroom unit is located in the Oak Grove Neighborhood in Monterey near MPC and NPS just off of Highway 1 for easy access to Carmel, Marina and Salinas. Also, just a 15-minute walk from Fisherman's Wharf and Alvarado Street with many shops and great restaurants. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, fridge, and space for a dining area. There is access to coin-operated laundry onsite.

Sorry, no pets.

Sterling Property Management #01437951
801 Lighthouse Avenue #109
Monterey, CA 93940
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Eighth Street have any available units?
1080 Eighth Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Eighth Street have?
Some of 1080 Eighth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Eighth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Eighth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Eighth Street pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Eighth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 1080 Eighth Street offer parking?
No, 1080 Eighth Street does not offer parking.
Does 1080 Eighth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Eighth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Eighth Street have a pool?
No, 1080 Eighth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Eighth Street have accessible units?
No, 1080 Eighth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Eighth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 Eighth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
