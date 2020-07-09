1301 S Atlantic Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ecb2e205a ---- This is a great condo that has been completely remodeled and updated. The condo has many great amenities which include a washer/dryer, central a/c, underground garage parking, swimming pool and much much more! The kitchen is very modern and comes with new flooring, new cabinets, butcher block counter-tops and new range. The living area is large and open and has new laminate flooring. An exterior balcony extends from the living room. The bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new tubs, showers, vanities and toilets. The bedrooms are very sizable and have large amounts of closet space. This is a great condo in a great location. If you move in to this condo you\'re practically moving into a new home! Please schedule an appointment with Real Property Management for a viewing. Move in costs: $2150- Rent $2150 - Deposit $175 - Resident Service Fee $40 - Application Fee