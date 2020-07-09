All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1301 S Atlantic Blvd

1301 S Atlantic Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1301 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ecb2e205a ---- This is a great condo that has been completely remodeled and updated. The condo has many great amenities which include a washer/dryer, central a/c, underground garage parking, swimming pool and much much more! The kitchen is very modern and comes with new flooring, new cabinets, butcher block counter-tops and new range. The living area is large and open and has new laminate flooring. An exterior balcony extends from the living room. The bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new tubs, showers, vanities and toilets. The bedrooms are very sizable and have large amounts of closet space. This is a great condo in a great location. If you move in to this condo you\'re practically moving into a new home! Please schedule an appointment with Real Property Management for a viewing. Move in costs: $2150- Rent $2150 - Deposit $175 - Resident Service Fee $40 - Application Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 S Atlantic Blvd have any available units?
1301 S Atlantic Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1301 S Atlantic Blvd have?
Some of 1301 S Atlantic Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 S Atlantic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1301 S Atlantic Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 S Atlantic Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1301 S Atlantic Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1301 S Atlantic Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1301 S Atlantic Blvd offers parking.
Does 1301 S Atlantic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 S Atlantic Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 S Atlantic Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1301 S Atlantic Blvd has a pool.
Does 1301 S Atlantic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1301 S Atlantic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 S Atlantic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 S Atlantic Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 S Atlantic Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1301 S Atlantic Blvd has units with air conditioning.

