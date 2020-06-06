1173 Pelon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home in the hills of Monterey Park. Residents will enjoy living in a great school district and elementary students will be able to attend the excellent (9/10 from GreatSchools.org) Repetto Elementary School.

Spacious updated living area with a downstairs bedroom ideal for any member of your household. This nicely updated home is perfect for any lifestyle, commute-able to Downtown is just a short drive. This lovely home located on a quiet cul-de-sac.



Includes Washer & Dryer & Refrigerator



To view this home, visit us online at www.BPropMgt.com and schedule your viewing today!

Welcome Home!



Gardner included.

Tenant pays utilities.

Tenants must carry renters insurance.

Deposit 1.5x rent for well qualified applicants

Unfurnished



Pets: Please submit (no more than 2 small dogs, 11 - 20 lbs.)



For qualification standards, please visit www.BPropMgt.com and click on how to apply.



800-341-3281



Contact us to schedule a showing.