1173 Pelon Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:21 AM

1173 Pelon Way

1173 Pelon Way · No Longer Available
Location

1173 Pelon Way, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home in the hills of Monterey Park. Residents will enjoy living in a great school district and elementary students will be able to attend the excellent (9/10 from GreatSchools.org) Repetto Elementary School.
Spacious updated living area with a downstairs bedroom ideal for any member of your household. This nicely updated home is perfect for any lifestyle, commute-able to Downtown is just a short drive. This lovely home located on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Includes Washer & Dryer & Refrigerator

To view this home, visit us online at www.BPropMgt.com and schedule your viewing today!
Welcome Home!

Gardner included.
Tenant pays utilities.
Tenants must carry renters insurance.
Deposit 1.5x rent for well qualified applicants
Unfurnished

Pets: Please submit (no more than 2 small dogs, 11 - 20 lbs.)

For qualification standards, please visit www.BPropMgt.com and click on how to apply.

800-341-3281

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

