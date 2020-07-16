All apartments in Monterey County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3707 Pacific's Edge Sanctuary

62 Corona Road · (831) 373-7103
Location

62 Corona Road, Monterey County, CA 93923

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3707 Pacific's Edge · Avail. now

$11,069

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
wine room
**Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent**

**The rental rate for a 6-11 month stay is $12,000 per month, 12 months or longer is $10,000 per month. Rates do vary depending on the length of stay and time of year.**

This pet friendly, gated property feels secluded but is just a few minutes' walk to fine dining at the Carmel Highlands Hyatt, to a corner market, or to hiking at Point Lobos. It is also a 5-minute drive to Carmel Beach & Carmel-by-the-Sea, a half hour from Big Sur, and 10 minutes to golfing in Pebble Beach or to the Monterey Bay Aquarium & Cannery Row.

Living room - gas fireplace & flat-screen HDTV. Den - 42-inch HDTV & potential office space. Dining room - seating for eight - next to wine room. Gourmet kitchen - counter seating, gas stove, granite counters, walk-in pantry. Family room - gas fireplace, 50-inch HDTV.

Master bedroom #1 - king bed & en suite bathroom.
Master bedroom #2 - gas fireplace, king bed, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom w/ shower stall & tub.
Family-style bedroom - 2 twin beds that can convert to a king, queen futon, 42-inch HDTV, breakfast bar, attached bathroom with tub/shower combo.
2 bedrooms - queen beds - share a bathroom with a tub/shower combo.

**There is an additional fee for pets**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

