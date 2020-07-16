3707 Pacific's Edge Sanctuary

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access wine room

**Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent**



**The rental rate for a 6-11 month stay is $12,000 per month, 12 months or longer is $10,000 per month. Rates do vary depending on the length of stay and time of year.**



This pet friendly, gated property feels secluded but is just a few minutes' walk to fine dining at the Carmel Highlands Hyatt, to a corner market, or to hiking at Point Lobos. It is also a 5-minute drive to Carmel Beach & Carmel-by-the-Sea, a half hour from Big Sur, and 10 minutes to golfing in Pebble Beach or to the Monterey Bay Aquarium & Cannery Row.



Living room - gas fireplace & flat-screen HDTV. Den - 42-inch HDTV & potential office space. Dining room - seating for eight - next to wine room. Gourmet kitchen - counter seating, gas stove, granite counters, walk-in pantry. Family room - gas fireplace, 50-inch HDTV.



Master bedroom #1 - king bed & en suite bathroom.

Master bedroom #2 - gas fireplace, king bed, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom w/ shower stall & tub.

Family-style bedroom - 2 twin beds that can convert to a king, queen futon, 42-inch HDTV, breakfast bar, attached bathroom with tub/shower combo.

2 bedrooms - queen beds - share a bathroom with a tub/shower combo.



**There is an additional fee for pets**



