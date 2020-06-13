/
los osos
87 Apartments for rent in Los Osos, CA📍
1313 4th Street
1313 4th Street, Los Osos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1869 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. This is a custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home. House is completely furnished, and can be rented unfurnished.
1525 Bayview Heights Drive
1525 Bayview Heights Dr, Los Osos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Country Cottage in Los Osos! - Gorgeous wilderness settings in this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage. Very peaceful surroundings. Deck to listen to the birds and enjoy the endless views of the rolling hills filled with trees.
1301 15TH STREET
1301 15th Street, Los Osos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
1301 15TH STREET Available 06/28/20 1301 15th Street, Los Osos - 1301 15th Street, Los Osos. Rental Property is a 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath house. Large home with beautiful views throughout the main living area of Morro Rock and the bay.
Results within 1 mile of Los Osos
427 Morro Cove Road
427 Morro Cove Road, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2875 sqft
Coveted Morro Bay Home - CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Only steps away from the ocean and located on the Embarcadero, this 3 bed 2.5 bath Morro Bay executive home is up-to-date, expansive and ideally situated.
361 Main Street
361 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 361 Main Street in Morro Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Los Osos
961 West Foothill Boulevard
961 West Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath home in a country setting just minutes to Cal Poly, shopping, and downtown. Vaulted ceilings in the living area are lit by the large north-west facing windows.
2748 Indigo Circle
2748 Indigo Circle, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1844 sqft
Cloisters Beachside Neighborhood Home with Stunning Views - Single family home located in the beautiful Cloisters beach side neighborhood in Morro Bay, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features spacious rooms and an open design floor plan.
197 Rennel
197 Rennel Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1264 sqft
197 Rennel Available 07/15/20 Beach Tract Home - This bright and airy three bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a unique find in the beach tract. A beautifully bright landscaped yard welcomes you to the home.
480 Zanzibar
480 Zanzibar Street, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home - 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home in north Morro Bay. Home feature some ocean & rock views. Carpet upstairs, tile downstairs. 2 car garage. Small pet maybe considered with an additional deposit. No Co-signers and No Smoking.
600 Morro Bay Blvd #105
600 Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
932 sqft
Great location 1 Bedroom Large Master Suite, 1.5 Bath, master has large soaking tub in Morro Bay! - Rent $1950.00 Security Deposit $2150.00 1 Bedroom Large Master Suite, 1.
1257 Main Street
1257 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and Quiet Morro Bay Condo - This modern condo is private, quiet, and perfect for a single person or a couple.
755 Pacific Apt #3
755 Pacific Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Upstairs 2 bedroom apartment - Upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath apartment near downtown Morro Bay. This unit comes with a gas range and refrigerator. There is a peek of the ocean. Water and trash paid by owner. Coin-operated laundry available onsite.
902 Pecho
902 Pecho Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
754 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Morro Bay - 2 bedroom, 1 bath single level house in heights area. Stove, refrigerator, laundry hook up, single car garage, fenced yard. Home features newer paint and newer carpet. Rock and some bay/ocean view.
2877 Dogwood
2877 Dogwood Avenue, Morro Bay, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House- all utilities included - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath North Morro Bay home available now. Elevated floor plan. Large open Living room & Kitchen space with water views. Fireplace in the living room and master suite.
2172 Main Street
2172 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Spacious upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to shopping and beaches. Available furnished or unfurnished with some utilities included. Uncovered parking, no garage. Contact your realtor for more information.
1155 West Street
1155 West Street, Morro Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3611 sqft
Luxury Morro Bay Vacation home available FOR LEASE! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, in 3611 sq ft of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Los Osos
Downtown SLO
777 Higuera Street
777 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
675 sqft
THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020. Unique opportunity to live in an upstairs newly remodeled 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom apartment located in downtown San Luis Obispo, right above Hands Gallery.
Arlita
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.
Downtown SLO
728 Johnson Avenue
728 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$1,080
400 sqft
Studio apartment for lease. This upstairs studio is close to both Poly and the downtown area. Quaint unit has high ceilings and lots of windows. Unit rests above central courtyard area. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry and plenty of counter space.
Downtown SLO
1155 Buchon Street
1155 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO GUARANTOR'S/ CO-SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS Terrific studio for rent near downtown SLO. This stand alone studio is located in back of property with 2 other residences.
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.
Downtown SLO
411 Brizzolara Street
411 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1413 sqft
Terrific 3 bed + 2.5 bath home near downtown San Luis Obispo. Home is nearby the freeway, hiking trails, schools, and restaurants. Pictures coming soon. 12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.
Bishops Knoll
253 Ramona Drive
253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1289 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included.
Downtown SLO
889 Buchon Street
889 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1224 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in a wonderful location in Old Town, San Luis Obispo. Walking distance to Downtown, parks, schools, shopping and amenities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Los Osos rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,300.
Some of the colleges located in the Los Osos area include Allan Hancock College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Los Osos from include Santa Maria, El Paso de Robles, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, and Lompoc.