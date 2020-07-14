All apartments in Montclair
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments

5205 San Bernardino St · (909) 487-2893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA 91763

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 516 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
online portal
pool table
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California. Our ideal location makes shopping, dining, and entertainment a breeze.

Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve, our community strives to make your life a little easier. Choose from one of our four spacious floor plans with designer features such as fully equipped kitchens with eat-in space, plush carpeting, faux wood flooring, air conditioning, generous closets with built-in storage, and vertical blinds. We bring you classic apartment living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible lease terms
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom); $500 (2 bedroom); On approved application (can be up to 2 months rent)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum per home.
restrictions: All pets must not weigh more than 25 pounds at full-grown weight.
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40/monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30/monthly per pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments have any available units?
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments have?
Some of Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments offers parking.
Does Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments has a pool.
Does Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments has accessible units.
Does Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments has units with air conditioning.
