Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse online portal pool table

Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California. Our ideal location makes shopping, dining, and entertainment a breeze.



Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve, our community strives to make your life a little easier. Choose from one of our four spacious floor plans with designer features such as fully equipped kitchens with eat-in space, plush carpeting, faux wood flooring, air conditioning, generous closets with built-in storage, and vertical blinds. We bring you classic apartment living at its best.